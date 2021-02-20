Maserati driver arrested in deadly WT Harris Blvd. crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a European luxury vehicle who was involved in a deadly crash earlier this month has been arrested, local officials said on Friday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident on February 4th around 1:30 a.m. near WT Harris Blvd and Grier Road.

Kevin Samkia, 34, was driving a 2016 Maserati Ghibli S and struck Estuardo Cocinero, who was in a 2015 Sion-FR-S. Cocinero was pronounced dead on the scene and Samkia was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

DWI Task Force and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. An investigation revealed that Samkia was speeding and was impaired. Samkia was released from the hospital on Friday, where he was arrested.

Samkia faces multiple charges including felony death by motor vehicle.