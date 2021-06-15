Marshville makes $750K land buy, still ‘brainstorming’ its purpose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Marshville taxpayers are the new owners of more than 100 acres of property off Highway 74. The city purchased the land, which includes Stegall Lake, on June 3.

The city purchased the property but does not yet have a definitive plan for how to use the property. The city used $750,000 in general fund tax dollars to purchase the property, according to Marshville City Manager Franklin Deese.

Deese said the city applied for a grant to fund half the cost of the property buy. The city has an application for a $375,000 grant from the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, known as PARTF, but there is no guarantee the city will secure the 50/50 matching grant.

If the city’s application is denied that would mean Marshville taxpayers would absorb the full cost of the land buy.

The city bought the property, which includes a 12-acre lake, from the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina. The children’s home is based in Thomasville, NC.

“Brainstorming has already begun as part of the master-planning process, with many ideas being discussed,” the city wrote in a press release. The city is considering multiple ideas to include walking trails, campsites, cabins and other outdoor recreation.

FOX 46 reviewed published Marshville Council meeting records between September 2020 and today looking for details regarding council action related to the purchase of the Stegall Lake property. Council minutes posted to the town’s website do not show any recorded votes related to the Stegall Lake property.

The city’s Facebook page shows a special called meeting from March 4, 2021, showing “the possible purchase of real estate.” The meeting notice shows parcel number 02086005 70 as the property subject of the meeting. The parcel number matches the Stegall Lake property in the Union County Register of Deeds records reviewed by FOX 46.

The town published this public meeting notice to its Facebook page for a March 4 meeting. Town Administrator Franklin Deese said the meeting was a closed session and minutes for the meeting are not subject to public disclosure.

We asked Deese for council minutes detailing the recorded votes and council discussion that led to the purchase of the property. Deese said council unanimously voted June 1 to purchase the property and the March 4 meeting was “a closed session” to “negotiate the price of the property,” Deese said.

The city could not provide minutes for the June 1 meeting because they had not yet been transcribed, Deese told FOX 46. Deese said the town held an input meeting with the public on March 11 as part of the grant application process.

The legislature funds PARTF grants with state tax dollars and personalized license plate fees. For fiscal year 2018 – 2019, the latest data published by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, shows $17.7 million in revenues. The report shows $16.2 million came from statewide tax collections and the remaining $1.5 million from personalized license plate registrations.

Local government grants, like the one Marshville applied for, received $5.8 million in for fiscal year 2019 – 2020, according to the latest PARTF grant report. The average grant paid to 18 NC local governments that year averaged $323,000 that year.

Marshville’s grant application seeks $375,000. PARTF grant awards are announced in August, Deese said.