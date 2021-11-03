Marion Holloway projected to be next mayor of Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mayor Pro Tem Marion Holloway is now projected to become the next mayor of Monroe.

The Mayor-elect will lead a community that is experiencing rapid growth. Holloway has been on the town’s council for the last four years and has been a proponent of development.

“Monroe is on the cusp of greatness,” Holloway told FOX 46. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Holloway defeated retired CMPD officer Robert Yanacsek by over 15% of the votes with all precincts reporting, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Embattled councilwoman Angelia James received the least votes of the three candidates, data showed. James made headlines in September after police were called to multiple disturbances at a hotel, her home and at a hospital.

Holloway vowed to continue to push for growth in Monroe.

“The last seven buildings in downtown Monroe sold in 60 days, the last two at over asking price. So, when investors see a good opportunity, they take advantage of it and that is what we are seeing in downtown Monroe.”