Marines walk away from Coca-Cola 600 with more than memories

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A duo of deserving Marines walked away from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with much more than just memories of the race.



The Coke 600 isn’t just NASCAR’s longest race of the year, but a day the entire sport gives back to military men and women by inviting thousands of them to come to the track to be honored. It has become a Memorial Day tradition for many military families.



Every year the race starts like no other, with a military salute that gives race fans just a small taste of what it is like to fight for our freedom.

“When you see those choppers come across the infield and you hear some of the cannons and stuff they shoot off during the day and the guns and stuff, I always try to picture that I was actually fighting for my freedom there,” said NASCAR driver, B. J. McLeod

McLeod was there last Sunday watching the ceremonies, just moments before getting behind the wheel of his racecar for 600 miles.

“What they do day in and day out and what they do in their lives is something I just can’t even fathom,” said McLeod.

Another thing people can’t imagine is the exhaustion after racing for 600 miles, in about 4 hours. Two marines post-race approached BJ, asking if he would sign their race tires. McLeod says he never gave it a second thought.

“When they said they wanted an autograph I said I wanna learn about what you do. So that was awesome to get to spend some time with them and just make them happy,” said McLeod.

The meeting lasted about six to seven minutes, more than enough time to bring a smile to BJ’s face.



The 37-year-old has a lot on his schedule this year. He’s not only the driver of the #78 Ford for Live Fast Motorsports, but he’s also the co-owner with 24-year-old Matt Tifft.

“Matt is an interesting partner slash co-owner because he is a good driver coach. I coached him 10 years ago, that’s the way this started,” said McLeod.



This is the team’s first full year in Cup, but they are expected to remain busy heading into next year with the release of NASCAR’s Next Generation car. The new car is something smaller teams, like Live Fast Motorsports, is looking forward to.



“I just think it will speed up our curve to success having a NextGen car because it is taking out a lot of the cost in the long run of R&D because the window is so tight on it, there is not really much you can do to the car to improve speed,” said McLeod.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Chevy, Ford and Toyota tested the NextGen car at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week.



Live Fast Motorsports is expected to receive parts and pieces for the new car before the 2021 season is complete, giving them enough time to prepare the new car for the 2022 Daytona 500.