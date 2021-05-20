Manhunt for a South Carolina suspect tied to St. Louis County murders

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A South Carolina murder suspect has been linked to two other murders in St. Louis this weekend. Tyler Terry, 26, is wanted for a South Carolina murder that happened on May 7.

Two more people were killed, at random, in St. Louis County last weekend. There is an ongoing manhunt for the Tyler Terry in South Carolina after a shootout that happened Monday night. Adrienne Simpson, 34, placed under arrest after the shootout.

Suspects Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 34

Brentwood Police Chief Joe Speiss shared a timeline of the investigation. He says that the suspects stole a license plate from a truck on May 15 in north St. Louis shortly before the murders in St. Louis began. The plate was placed on the suspect’s silver vehicle.

Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both shot and killed last Saturday night. The murders happened about an hour apart and not too far from each other.

Police say the suspects shot Dr. Zacharev during a robbery in the Bonefish Grill parking lot at 11:42 pm. Goodkin was shot multiple times at her car near Delmar and 170 around 45 minutes earlier. The same weapon used was in both murders.

Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev

Police asked the public to share surveillance videos. They received evidence from businesses and people’s home cameras. They were able to determine that a vehicle matched both crime scenes.

Investigators had a partial plate match from the surveillance video. They reached out to the Real-Time Crime Center for help. They were able to match the stolen plate with a vehicle traveling to a place in north St. Louis. The suspects were going there to buy drugs on Sunday. The people who sold the suspects drugs helped police learn more about the suspects.

Terry and another person were at a St. Louis hotel. They were last in St. Louis Sunday. That is the day after the St. Louis murders.

The suspects involved in the St. Louis crimes were also involved in violent crimes in South Carolina. Officers pulled over the silver vehicle at around 11:00 pm Monday in South Carolina. A shoot-out occurred with suspect Tyler Terry. He fired several shots at officers before running off. Simpson was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into police custody.

Police say that the suspects were involved in both murders in St. Louis. The crimes appear to be random. Investigators say that there appears to be nothing linking the victims in the crimes. Chief Joe Speiss says that this does not appear to be a hate crime.

Police cannot find a tie between the suspects and St. Louis. They do not believe that Terry will come back to the area. Police are still searching for him in South Carolina.

Seven St. Louis area investigators are heading to South Carolina to work on this case. Donations have been made to help cover their travel and hotel expenses.

Video sent to police from the public helped with the investigation. The case was solved with the help of video from home cameras and surveillance video.