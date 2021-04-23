Man wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and assault and battery.

Johnny Michael Benfield has a criminal history, being arrested back in June 2020 and March 2021.

Deputies said Benfield may have cut his hair short. He is described as 31-years-old, 6’2″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and greenish-brown eyes.

He was last known to be in the area of Suttons Springs Road in York, the sheriff’s office said.

“For those who continue to tear down his wanted posters we’re hanging around the county, don’t worry we have a lot of paper at the YCSO,” the sheriff’s office said.