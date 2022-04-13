CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed last week after investigators said he ran into the roadway into the path of an oncoming SUV, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 9:50 a.m. on April 6 in the 7400 block of Old Statesville Road where they found a GMC with front-end damage and a pedestrian lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Sean David, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation showed the driver of the SUV was driving southwest on Old Statesville in the left lane next to the median.

David was reportedly walking along the sidewalk on the same side of the road as the vehicle when he turned and ran into the street and into the path of the SUV.

The driver could not stop in time and David was struck.

Police said the driver was uninjured and remained on the scene. He was screened for impairment and interviewed by detectives who determined he was not impaired.

Toxicology reports for David are still pending, investigators said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 Ext. 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.