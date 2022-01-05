Man struck by train, killed on tracks in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was struck by a train and killed Tuesday night while he was on the train track in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Investigators determined the man was on the tracks as the train approached, resulting in him getting hit. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Police said he was hit over a quarter-mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the impact happened.

The York County Coroner’s Office, Rock Hill Police and Norfolk Southern are investigating the incident.