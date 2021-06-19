Man killed, juvenile hurt in single-vehicle crash near Whitewater Center entrance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the entrance of the Whitewater Center, CMPD says.

Around 7:44 p.m. on Friday, a 2014 gray Honda Acord struck a tree in the 4300 block of Whitewater Center Parkway.

Matthew Hughes, 31, was driving the vehicle north on Whitewater Center Parkway with a juvenile passenger when he exited a curve, lost control and slid sideways onto a median to its left.

The car struck several small rocks before hitting the tree.

Hughes was pronounced dead on scene and the juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash and alcohol impairment is also suspected. More test results are pending. There are no known witnesses to the crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.