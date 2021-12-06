Man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Stanly County, police say

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 51-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Albemarle, according to police.

The deadly accident happened at 7:12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of US 52 and W Main Street.

Officers said the collision involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell L. Morton, 51, and a 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by 33-year-old Asia Grady.

The Jeep was traveling north on US 52, and the Honda was traveling east on W Main Street, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Morton, died from his injuries as a result of the crash. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-984-9500.