Man killed in fiery crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash Monday night in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly accident happened at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the 4600 block of Pineville-Matthews Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located a Ford Focus in the median with extensive damage and on fire. The driver, Jonathan Altieri, 26, was ejected from the vehicle and located a short distance away.

Police said Altieri was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD’s preliminary investigation indicates the driver was travelling northeast on Pineville-Matthews Road when it veered to the left and onto the median. The Ford continued on the median and struck a tree. Police said Altieri was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol impairment are suspected to be contributing factors for this crash, CMPD said. The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1.