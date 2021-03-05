Man killed in crash after failing to stop at stop sign, NC State Highway Patrol says

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Sherrills Ford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night after failing to stop at a stop sign, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on NC 150 at Pinnacle Lane.

According to troopers, a 1996 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Pinnacle Lane, failed to stop at the stop sign, and collided with a westbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the Mustang, Ricky Wayne Sessoms, 58, of Sherrills Ford, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the F-150, Nathan Adam Bounds, 31, of Mooresville, was not injured.

Based on the preliminary investigation, possible alcohol impairment of the Mustang driver is suspected to be a contributing factor. No charges are expected, troopers said.

The roadway was closed for more than two hours during the on-scene investigation.