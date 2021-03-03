Man killed after losing control of car, hitting several trees in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, and struck several trees, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on Hwy 49 in Sharon.

Authorities said the driver, identified as James Cooney, IV, 29, left the roadway and hit several trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He does not have a recent address, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.