21-year-old man found dead inside Mint Hill apartment, investigation underway

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Mint Hill early Tuesday morning, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Dylan Payne Sanders, 21, with his last known address in Kannapolis.

Mint Hill Police said officers responded to a disturbance involving possible weapons at Victoria Park Apartment on Stoney Trace Drive around 2:54 a.m. on July 6.

Officers found several people inside the home who were compliant with officers and detained them.

A young man was found just inside an apartment unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. MEDIC arrived and he was pronounced dead.

Mint Hill Police said three people were taken in to be interviewed. They said they appear to be cooperating with investigators. Detectives continue to interview individuals and are trying to piece together what took place prior to the shooting. So far, no charges have been filed.

Authorities said no one else is being sought and there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.