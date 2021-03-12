Man faces slew of charges including attempted murder in Belmont car dealership shooting, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing a slew of charges including 8 counts of attempted murder in connection to a shootout with police outside a Belmont car dealership.

Dustan Jennings Hoffman has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a government official, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The violent incident broke out at 3:56 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Keith Hawthorne Ford located at 617 N. Main Street.

Authorities rushed to the scene in reference to an armed man threatening to shoot employees inside the business. Officers made contact with the suspect in the parking lot and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Belmont Police said the suspect, later identified as Hoffman, fired at the officers and into the business which was occupied by employees and customers.

Officers returned fire as Hoffman attempted to escape and drove his vehicle out of the dealership onto McAdenville Road. He then collided with two other cars on McAdenville Road, police said.

Hoffman was struck by the return fire and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center for treatment. Fortunately, no one else was injured during the incident, Belmont Police said.



Eight Belmont police officers were involved in this incident. Each has been assigned administrative duties during the investigation according to departmental policy.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting.



Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Captain Jason Davis of the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4037.