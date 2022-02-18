Man ejected, killed in crash after running red light in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was ejected and killed in a crash after he ran a red light on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 6:07 a.m. in the 8000 block of Brookshire Blvd.

Detectives said a Toyota Tacoma driven by 61-year-old Curtis Mundy was traveling south on Brookshire Boulevard in the left turning lane. Mundy was making a left turn onto Pleasant Grove Rd when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mundy ran a standing red light and the Corolla was unable to stop to avoid the crash in time.

Mundy was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene from his injuries. Authorities said the car’s airbags deployed, but he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Detectives said they found open containers of alcohol inside of Mundy’s pickup and impairment is suspected a contributing factor.

The driver of the Corolla, 26-year-old Donald Davis suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the speed of his vehicle is suspected to also be a contributing factor in the crash.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Police obtained arrest warrants for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving for Davis on Tuesday.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

* This article was updated to reflect corrections from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police after a news release misidentified the drivers of the vehicles.