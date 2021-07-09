Man dies in the hospital after driving off the road, hitting tree in north Charlotte

(Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died Thursday from his injuries after spending nearly one week in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in north Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened Saturday, July 3, at 2:09 p.m. in the 5000 block of West W.T. Harris Blvd. According to CMPD, a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria had run off the road onto the grass median, and struck a tree.

The driver, Ufuk Tortumlu, 39, was transported to Atrium Health-Main with serious injuries. On Thursday, July 8, he was pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash. His family has been notified of his death.

Impairment for Tortumlu is unknown, but toxicology results are pending, police said. Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision. No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.