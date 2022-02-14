Man dies in hospital after struck by vehicle while crossing road in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died in the hospital over the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road earlier this month in west Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened at 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at West Blvd. at Remount Road, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2000 Toyota Solara and the victim, Charles Scott, at 1349 West Blvd. The driver of the Toyota and her passenger remained at the scene, police said.

Medic transported Scott to Atrium Health Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. The female driver and her male passenger did not sustain any injuries in this crash, CMPD said.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation shows that the Toyota was traveling east on West Blvd. in the left lane, and just prior to reaching the crosswalk located on the west side of the intersection, Scott was struck. Police said Scott was crossing West Blvd. outside of the crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal.

At the time of the crash, the Toyota had the right of way to continue straight through the intersection, CMPD said. Speed and impairment are not contributing factors for the driver in this crash. Impairment is unknown for Scott. However, a toxicology report is pending, police said.

Failure to yield the right of way to the Toyota appears to be the contributing factor, and weather may also be a contributing factor due to the weather conditions at the time of the crash being rainy and low light.

On Saturday, February 12, at 4:49 p.m., Scott was pronounced dead by Atrium Health Center Main due to injuries sustained in this crash. The family of the victim has been notified of his death.

At this time, there are no pending charges.