Elderly man killed, 3 teens hospitalized in serious wreck in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An elderly man is dead and three teenagers are in the hospital following a serious collision in Wilkes County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding a crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, on Edgewood Road near Country Club Extension. Wilkesboro resident Larry Sale, 73, was found suffering from serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Sale failed to yield while attempting to turn and collided with another vehicle, troopers said.

The passengers in the other vehicle, North Wilkesboro resident Shirlee Absher, 18, and two other teens, were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem for treatment.