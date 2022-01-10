Man dies after car leaves road, hits pole and several trees in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 71-year-old man died Sunday afternoon when his car ran off the road, striking a utility pole and several trees, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in the 2300 block of Old Steele Creek Road around 12:49 p.m. Sunday where officers found a heavily damaged Hyundai Genesis that had run off the road to the right, hit a utility pole and struck several trees.

The driver, identified as 71-year-old Curtis Petty, was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities said their initial investigation revealed Petty was driving southwest on Old Steele Creek Rd at “a high rate of speed.” The car was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve in the road to the left and the vehicle ran off the road to the right into a grass shoulder, investigators said.

The vehicle then sideswiped a utility pole and then struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Police said Petty was unrestrained in the car and suffered deadly injuries.

Excessive speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, investigators said. It is not known if Petty was impaired, but toxicology reports are pending.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.