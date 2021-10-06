Man creates FixPotterRd.com to promote road improvements

STALLINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s a highly traveled intersection in Stallings causing trouble for residents. One man who has lived in the area for several years has created a website to raise awareness about the intersection.

Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road has even gotten the attention of state leaders. FOX 46 requested a report showing the number of crashes on the road in the last five years. NCDOT is working to provide the requested data.

In the meantime, David Allison, has created FixPotterRd.com. It’s a website that has over a thousand supporters. The website showcases the problems with the intersection.

Allison says the roads need to be repaired, traffic signals need to be replaced. He also believes the roads should be widened.

“I’ve lived here for 16 years, and this just gets worse and worse, and people complain and complain and I decided to do something about it,” said Allison.

FOX 46 spoke with Mayor Wyatt Dunn who says he’s been working on these things below.

Town of Stallings committed $400,000 to improve this intersection. This was done several years ago when the cost to improve the intersection was much less. The cost now is over $5 million. The town has not ignored the intersection and has been working with NCDOT for several years. The P3 intersection is a state maintained road and state money should be used to improve the intersection. I’ve been working with NC House Rep Dean Arp for over 6 months to find more money and have found $1.6 million and hopefully the Governor will approve the budget. I have also met with NCDOT local board members to stress to them this intersection needs improvement and they need to find the funds to improve.

David Allison is not the only resident who feels the intersection is dangerous, Shashi Darji agrees.

“There probably needs to be multiple lanes going this way and that way,” he said.

Click here for a statement from the town of Stallings regarding the project.