Man charged with murder in Plaza Midwood deadly crash; first homicide of 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A man has been charged with murder following Monday’s ‘traffic accident’ that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, local police say.

Jason Mosley, 32, has been charged with the murder of Kendra Bagwell, 26, in the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officers initially responded to calls regarding a traffic accident in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood near 1900 The Plaza around 4 p.m. on Monday. A victim was found suffering injuries and was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. A second victim was also struck and is in the hospital currently listed in critical condition.

An initial investigation showed Mosley was driving the vehicle and fatally struck Bagwell. It is unclear what the relationship is between the two.

Fox 46 was on scene and neighbors in the area questioned the incident. “I’ve never had any experience like this happen here. It’s worrisome,” neighbor Abbey Holley said.

Holley lives in the neighborhood and came to get a look for herself at the scene.

“Especially on the plaza, it’s a very well patrolled. People are out here walking all day, every day. You would never expect this,” she said.

Neighbors told Fox 46 they believed this was a domestic issue between the two involved and the other person injured was an innocent bystander. That is unconfirmed at this time.

The DA’s office, Homicide Unit, Major Crash, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES