Police: Gaston County homicide suspect arrested

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Gaston County police have arrested the man who was previously identified as the suspect in a homicide that happened last month.

26-year-old Donald Wheeling was arrested April 30 after fleeing from officers on a stolen motorcycle.

He is facing charges multiple charges in connection to the murder of Michael Moore, who was shot and killed on April 14th on W. H. Kiser Road.

Wheeling is now at the Gaston County Jail on hold for first-degree murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of stolen property.

The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to the identification, arrest and/or prosecution of suspect(s) involved in this incident can result in up to a $1,000 reward.