Man arrested for murder after girlfriend found dead in W CLT hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a hotel room in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, CMPD says.

At approximately 3:52 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in the 2700 block of Yorkmont road for an unresponsive female at the hotel.

When officials arrived, 30-year-old Porsche Nicole Lloyd was pronounced dead on the scene. Upon further investigation, the death was classified as a homicide.

Lloyd’s boyfriend, Terry Wayne Stephens, 44, was named a suspect in the case and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an interview with detectives.

The investigation revealed the incident was domestic violence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. As further information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.