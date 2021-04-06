Man already facing murder charges now charged with separate homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was already imprisoned on unrelated charges is now facing additional murder charges after the skeletal remains of a body were found on Sunday not far from Beatties Ford Road, police said on Tuesday.

Dejanarell Cherry, 36, faces multiple charges including felony possession of a gun and

On Tuesday CMPD as well as a missing person’s unit located the skeletal remains of Lavonda Floyd, 21, who had been reported missing on July 5, 2020. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

Cherry was already in prison facing murder charges for a deadly shooting incident that occurred last month. Dayvon Farrer, 21, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on March 24 in north Charlotte and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fox 46 also reported several years ago on a case where Cherry was involved in a physical altercation with his mother.

This remains an active investigation.

