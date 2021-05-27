Malfunction reported at Burke County Jail, electronic doors fail in 7 of the 9 pods

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A malfunction was reported at the Burke County Jail Wednesday evening that resulted in some of the electronic doors failing in seven of the nine pods, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, jail staff began smelling smoke inside the jail.

Subsequently, some of the electronic doors began to fail in seven of the nine pods and the manual override keys would not open the comprised lock leading into one of the seven cell blocks.

MDPS was dispatched to the jail to be available to surpass any fire, smoke and breach compromised doors if needed, the sheriff’s office said.

By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, multiple inmates had been moved to cells or remained in cells that officers could open and lock.

The jail is awaiting the lock company’s technician to arrive Thursday, May 27, to determine what malfunctioned and begin repairs.