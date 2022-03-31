CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Macy’s, Inc. plans to invest $584.3 million in a new fulfillment facility in Rowan County that would create nearly 2,800 jobs, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

County officials said the retail giant will build a 1.4 million-square-foot facility in China Grove at the intersection of I-85 and Highway 152.

“We are delighted to welcome Macy’s and its state-of-the-art facility to North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “When you combine our robust transportation network with our skilled workforce and great quality of life, economic development wins like these will continue to be celebrated statewide.”

The fulfillment center is expected to account for nearly 30% of Macy’s digital supply chain capacity once the facility is fully operational.

The N.C. Department of Commerce said salaries for the new positions will vary, but the project could create an annual payroll of more than $93 million per year for the China Grove region.

Mayor Charles Seaford called it a “historic day” for the town after the announcement. Rowan County officials said an official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at a later date.