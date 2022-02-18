Lyft passenger accused of threatening Charlotte Lyft driver after being asked to wear a mask arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Lyft passenger has been arrested following a brief ride in Charlotte.

“I was just trying to do my job. It was 2:00 a.m., I was just giving him a ride,” Lyft driver Majidah Hector said.

She said she received a notification to pick up a passenger from Uptown Cabaret back in December.

Lyft requires all passengers and drivers to wear a mask when inside the vehicle at all times. When Hector arrived at the club, she said the pair entering her car were not wearing masks.

“So, I said, ‘do you guys have masks?’ And he starts then, he’s like, ‘we have them’. He is like, ‘we have them, and we are going to put them on, they don’t work anyways but we are going to put them on anyways.’ And I thought that’s as far as it’s going to go,” Hector said.

While exiting the parking lot, Hector said the passenger got more aggressive and threatened to hit her and called her repeatedly.

“Hey, you stupid *bleep*. I hope you rot in hell and vote for Biden again, you stupid *bleep*. Burn in hell. And I hope they hang you from a *bleep* tree your stupid *bleep*. *bleep* you *bleep* *bleep* you. You *bleep*” one of the voicemails left on Hector’s cell phone.

Last month, Mecklenburg County Courts placed three arrest warrants out for Everette Jennings.

A magistrate charged him with harassing phone calls, communicating threats, and ethnic intimidation.

Wednesday, deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s office took him into custody.

“The fact that he could have just you know close the ride out and contact another Lyft driver… that’s as simple as that but he commenced to harass me, so these are the consequences for his actions,” Hector said.

In total, Hector said the man left her three voicemails and 50 missed calls within 45 minutes.

While the interaction still haunts her, she said it makes her think of her late family members who shared similar stories of harassment back in the days of segregation.

“If something like this would have happened to them, they wouldn’t have felt like they had anyone to turn to. This is for me, but it’s also in the spirit of them because now we do have the police that we can call, we do have detectives and we do have the magistrate that can carry these types of things out,” Hector said.