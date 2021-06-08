Luxury car, guns stolen from former Carolina Panther star’s Weddington home

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kelly Davis, Thomas Davis’ wife, tells FOX 46 what happened to her family early Tuesday morning is crazy.

Kelly Davis says she wants to keep getting out the video that she and Thomas Davis put on social media to help catch the guys who victimized her family.

Thomas Davis posted a video Tuesday evening saying with the help of social media, they found out the names and info of the criminals.

WE FOUND OUT WHO THE CRIMINALS WERE. GOT THEIR NAMES AND INFO! Thank you all for your help. pic.twitter.com/LRQxM7Pjcg — Kelly Davis (@mrsdavis58) June 8, 2021

“In this area, it’s really surprising that you can get away with that,” a neighbor who didn’t want to use her name told FOX 46.

Detectives say the suspects got into a gated community and inside the garage of former Panthers player Thomas Davis while he and his family were inside sleeping and stole a McLaren luxury sports car and two guns from another unlocked car in the driveway.

Davis taking to Instagram saying quote “If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was a good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren. I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!”

“I’ve never had any concerns in this area so I know it’s shocking to them but to everyone else in the neighborhood as well,” said the neighbor.

Union County says the bad guys got away with the guns, but not the car and they may have even crashed it into their own getaway car.

The Davises are offering a reward.

Kelly Davis on Twitter is asking people to be on the lookout for an SUV that has green paint on it and to let the Davises know if you know the suspects.

Neighbors are crushed for one of their own who was a standout on the field and knowing Davis and his family continue to give back to the community.

“I hate it for them, I can’t imagine how they’re feeling, their trust and their comfort level and now, I’m assuming they felt safe in this area. I can’t imagine that happening to me, so I really feel for them and hope they can find those people that did it.”