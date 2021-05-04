Luxury brand hotel JW Marriott set to open in QC, 300 jobs posted

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – They don’t just put his name on any ordinary building.

The luxury hotel brand JW Marriott is set to open in Charlotte in July and for those currently seeking employment during this coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of jobs have just been posted.

Among the hotel amenities will be an oyster bar, a rooftop bar, and a steakhouse.

“JW Marriott Charlotte will be a true urban retreat offering a luxury lodging experience, exceptional dining, and first-class amenities,” said David Malmberg, general manager for JW Marriott Charlotte.

The JW Marriott will be located on the corner of Stonewall and College Street.

You can apply here. Additional networking opportunities will be available May 10 –11 for the 300 current positions that have been posted.

“We are looking for Charlotte’s best hospitality professionals to represent our brand and provide our guests with an unrivaled experience. If you are ready to elevate your career, we look forward to connecting with you to share more about the remarkable JW Marriott brand and our team.”

The luxury brand hotel describes itself as designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole; present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit. There are nearly 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 30 countries.