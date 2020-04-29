Lucky find: Charlotte girl picks rare five-leaf clover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If a four-leaf clover brings good luck, one Charlotte girl might have even more good luck coming her way after she found a five-leaf clover!

Lately, when 11-year-old Odette Vega isn’t doing virtual homework, she’s playing outside.

“I was on a walk with my mom,” Vega said, “and I saw a patch of clovers, so I thought I may as well take a look.”

Lately, the girls have been trying to find the elusive four-leaf clover. Vega looked down in the grass, scanning, searching until she spotted what she thought was it!

“So I picked it up, and I realized it still had a fifth leaf!” Vega said.

Call it beginner’s luck if you’d like. Her mom couldn’t believe it.

“I told my mom, ‘I just found a five-leaf clover’ and she’s like, ‘no you didn’t.’” Vega said.

She has the pictures, and the clover still to back it all up.

“So, you must be really lucky then?” Morgan Frances asked.

“Yeah, I guess so!” Vega responded.

The bookworm that she is, Vega has been keeping the clover inside one of her books for school.

“According to google,” Vega said, “and I’m not sure if this is true, the fifth leaf apparently means wealth and extra luck.”

When asked what that means for her, she responded, “Well, I’m hoping that it means this will end soon and we’ll all be OK.”