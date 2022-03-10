CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lions Service Eye Clinic, a clinic that provides care to low-income and homeless patients, is closing its doors after 25 years in business, board members announced.

Since 1997, the clinic has provided healthcare “to those who demonstrate a financial need for eye care services to prevent blindness and preserve sight,” according to the eye clinic’s website.

Friday, April 1, will be the last day the clinic will see customers, officials said.

The Lions Services Board of Directors said it made the decision to close the clinic due to a “drastic decrease” in government orders for textile products the company manufactures.

According to its website, Lions Service makes and supplies military combat gear.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the dedicated support over the years,” the statement from the Board of Directors and management said. “We would not have been able to assist the nearly 94,000 patients during our twenty-five years of service without your support. On behalf of all of those we were able to serve, thank you.”

The company said it plans to continue providing work and rehabilitation opportunities for people who are blind.

Lions Service said people are encouraged to assist them to complete any documentation needed to close out all accounts.

The Eye Clinic can be contacted by phone at 704-599-4760 or fax at 704-921-5758.