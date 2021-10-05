Long-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg Policer officer dies, Chief Jennings says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer who had served the community for 28 years has died, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with our Charlotte family of Officer Julio Herrera’s passing,” Jennings tweeted.

The police chief said Herrera served the community for 28 years and mentored students at Ardrey Kell High School.

Officer Julio Herrera (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

According to a CMPD spokesperson, the officer had spent time in the hospital with COVID-19.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officer Herrera is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials did not provide details about the manner of the officer’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories