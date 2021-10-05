Long-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg Policer officer dies, Chief Jennings says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer who had served the community for 28 years has died, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with our Charlotte family of Officer Julio Herrera’s passing,” Jennings tweeted.

The police chief said Herrera served the community for 28 years and mentored students at Ardrey Kell High School.

Officer Julio Herrera (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

According to a CMPD spokesperson, the officer had spent time in the hospital with COVID-19.

Officer Herrera is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials did not provide details about the manner of the officer’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.