Long lines continue as the closure of Price’s Chicken Coop draws near

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Customers are scrambling to make sure they don’t miss out on one last meal at Price’s Chicken Coop before it closes for good this Saturday. Lines have been stretched down the street all day.

After nearly 60 years, the restaurant will be closing its doors this weekend. FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver got to speak with customers who said the food is worth the wait.

Maybe it’s the shake or the sizzle, or the quick service.

“There was never a wait of over five minutes,” one customer told FOX 46.

Whatever it is, people say they never imagined living without it in Charlotte.

“Homemade, deep fried, fish like grandma’s. I mean, you know, it’s good. All these people wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t,” another customer told FOX 46.

And he’s right. There were hundreds in line to get their last bite of Price’s Chicken on Friday. The 59-year-old Charlotte staple will close its doors for good on June 19, 2021.

“I always heard about it and grew up passing by, so I always wanted to try it and this is our last chance,” another customer told FOX 46.

The restaurant owner tells FOX 46 they’ll close because of a labor shortage and the rising cost of food. Karista Khalid’s daughter loves the chicken so much, her reaction to the news didn’t surprise mom.

“Nobody has chicken like them!” she said. “She like, legit, cried and I didn’t realize she was crying.”

Of course she cried, she’s been eating the chicken since the age of 2. It’s the same feeling for many others that stood in the incredibly long lines on Friday. Price’s will always hold a special place in their heart.

“I just wanted to say to them, ‘Hey, I wish you guys weren’t closing but time changes things,’ you know what I’m saying?”