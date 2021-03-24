Location of Charlotte’s first-ever medical school announced

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of Atrium Health and the Wake Forest School of Medicine made a highly anticipated announcement of where Charlotte’s first-ever medical school will be located.

The four-year medical school will be located at Baxter Street and South McDowell Street, not far from Atrium Main’s location.

Charlotte is the largest city in the country without a medical school, according to Atrium Health.

Atrium CEO Eugene Woods and Wake forest President Nathan Hatch took part in the virtual announcement.

Construction on the medical school will begin in 2022.