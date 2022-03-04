CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A non-profit focused on helping kids is now the victim of a crime greatly impacting their ability to make a difference.

“Trips for Kids” is a local organization that’s been in the area since 1999. Its focus is on keeping kids mobile on bicycles.

“We partner with groups and take them out riding,” said Trips for Kids Director Eric Supil. “We engage with them in nature through mountain biking and exploring greenways.”

Just this week, the truck the organization uses to move bikes was stolen from the CATS transportation hub in Uptown.

To make matters worse, the thief stole the truck while volunteers were loading it up with bikes for the community.

“It really is immensely important to the operations of our organization,” said Supil. “The truck is really our lifeblood. It’s how we transport our bikes for programming, it’s how we pick up donations.”

Volunteers were in the middle of loading up old bikes left behind on CATS transportation vehicles to transform into affordable bicycles for the community when the crime occurred.

“Someone yelled, ‘Oh my gosh, your truck is rolling down the street!'” said Supil. “And then they drove off.”

The truck thief got away with 13 of the non-profit’s bikes still inside.

“It’s a travesty to take an entity like that from an organization that does a lot of youth and community programming,” Supil said. “To get people mobile.”

Supil hopes someone will be able to track the suspect down.

“Bring us our truck,” he said. “We need it to do critical work needed here in Charlotte.”

If you happen to see the truck or have any additional information, call 911.