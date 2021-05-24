Local impact lumber prices could have on renters and homebuyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lumber prices are shooting through the roof. The price of lumber is four times higher than it was a year ago. FOX 46 went to a Mt. Pleasant lumber mill to find out why, and how it’s affecting the Charlotte market.

Piedmont Hardwood Lumber owner, Len Stirewalt can’t pump out product fast enough.

“We’re still considered a pretty small mill,” he told FOX 46.

Stirewalt and his 30 employees are constantly loading fresh lumber into milling machines, but then, there’s a distribution problem.

“Our storage is full,” he said. “Lumber is sold, but no one’s picking it up.”

Some speculate about the root of the problem. Adam Wicker, who’s currently trying to build a home of his own said, “I think in the beginning it was a supply issue. I don’t know if that still exists.”

Stirewalt, though, says from gas to equipment, his costs have increased too.

“The expense of keeping a mill up, it’s scary,” he said. “It’s scary for me to be in it. I don’t want to let my dad down.”

The lack of lumber has new home prices shooting through the roof. Both homebuyers and renters could feel the pinch.

“The average single-family home right now, we’re close to $36,000 in cost due to lumber prices,” said Jim Tobin, Executive Vice President at the National Association of Home Builders. “On an apartment, it’s $13,000,” he said.

The ripple effect continues to contractors who are getting backlogged.

“If they could get lumber, it was expensive, but an ever bigger issue is can they even get it at all,” said Wicker.

Industry experts are worried construction will continue to cool as costs climb.

“One, it’s slowing economic activity,” Tobin said. “The new permits number came out nationwide; they’re down 13% and that has been our big fear moving forward is lumber and material cost prices are going to start to slow the market as builders pull back from prospective projects.”

The latest report from Canopy Realty, which dissects local MLS data, shows housing inventory in Charlotte has plummeted 67% to historic levels. This market has an 18-day supply of homes.

“Quite frankly, we don’t see the demand slowing at this point,” said Earl Mcleod, the Executive Director at Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina. “The demand for new homes is extremely high.”

Piedmont Hardwood Lumber has been a family-run business for more than 60 years, but Len Stirewalt would say Washington also plays a big role.

“Biden, all he had to do was hit the cruise control and cruise on with it,” Stirewalt said. “They may be making money now, but taking the taxes, raising them and all the other expenses coming along with it, lumber business two to three years from now might be a different story. Let’s hope not.”

He’s not the only one asking the Biden administration to step in.

“We do think there’s a role for Washington to play,” Tobin said.

Mcleod said, “we need to make sure our elected officials, particularly on the federal level understand the significance of this problem.”

Right now, the U.S. gets 30% of its timber from Canada. Industry experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian Lumber is exacerbating the high lumber prices.