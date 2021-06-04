(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While the family of former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is waiting for Olsen’s son, T.J. Olsen, to come out of heart transplant surgery, families around the country and here in the Carolinas know what the Olsens are going through.

A mom whose little girl got her heart transplant at Levine Children’s Hospital described the emotions she went through after she found out her daughter needed a new heart.

“Every time my phone rang, my heart would stop and I would think, ‘Is this the moment? Are we getting the call?” said Melanie Leitner.

For two months, Leitner waited — not knowing if she’d get the call that would save her little girl’s life.

Ella Kate Leitner, 5, was born with a large mass on the left side of her heart and diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the same condition affecting T.J. Olsen, the son of former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

As T.J. is in surgery for his new heart and Greg Olsen tweets out that “Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Leitner knows exactly how that feels.

“When that call finally came, it was like the greatest moment of your life, but then a quick punch to the gut that kind of takes your breath away because you immediately think of that other family on the other side who’s making that choice to save your child’s life,” said Leitner.

Ella is doing well almost four and a half years after her heart transplant.

“She is my miracle in action and that’s how I describe her, she is full of life and full of laughter and joy,” she said.

They’ve never met their donor’s family, but Leitner has written letters to them.

“I always hope and pray that our donor family knows that their child’s story goes on, that in this moment of grief and darkness, that they were able to not only save my child’s life but maybe numerous people.”

It’s a gift of life to a little girl who has no limits.

“If it weren’t for donation we wouldn’t have our miracle girl, and we’re just so thankful.”