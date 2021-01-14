Local events tied to President Trump canceled following second impeachment

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local charity events tied to President Trump are canceled Thursday night due to a ‘lack of supporters.’

This is following Trump’s second impeachment and riots at the Capitol last Wednesday.

Registration for ‘Tri at the Trump’ in Moorseville was supposed to open up next month but the organizer canceled, citing a lack of support due to the name. FOX 46 spoke with people at the Trump National Golf Club where the race was scheduled.

“That’s just horrible because you know those kids, they count on that at this day and time and when we have to cancel…” Marcus Long said, Trump National Golf Club Member.

On Facebook, the organizer of the ‘Tri at the Trump’ event said, “it is with great sadness that I announce that the Tri at the Trump is canceled.”

He said he hopes the country gets over itself citing a lack of support for this year’s race. He said he’s not changing the name.

In a message, the organizer told FOX 46, the events were about “helping children and their families battling cancer.”

But after Trump’s second impeachment…race sponsors dwindled away.

“I don’t know what they’re doing to him but I hate it and they’ve been after him ever since he got in. He’s tried to do the best he can for the country,” said Diane Meattey, a Trump supporter.

In the meantime, some say they just want peace aside from politics.

“I hope we pull out of this and I hope we get back and be the example for the world,” said Long.

The organizer of ‘Tri at the Trump,’ Chuck McAllister, said maintaining this event shouldn’t be political. He said he wants to thank those who have supported the event.