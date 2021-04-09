Local doctor gives Florida man hope after hernia complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Florida man is thankful for a team of medical professionals in Charlotte. Scott Gilpin, 56, spent more than a year and a half looking for help after a routine surgery turned out to be anything but.

“Until you’ve been in a hospital bed for five months, you just don’t understand,” Gilpin explained.

Gilpin grabbed luggage on the way back from a trip in 2018 and he could feel something in his abdomen. Doctors scheduled him for what should have been a seemingly simple procedure for a hernia repair.

Instead, it went south. Due to complications, he ended up staying in the hospital for several months. After Gilpin left the hospital, his problems only continued to linger.

With an open wound that wouldn’t heal Gilpin dealt with sepsis, blood clots and other complications. Over the course of several months, he lived with a large abdominal wound that created problems.

“The lowest points were probably being bed ridden in the hospital for so long and not really ever knowing if you were going to get out,” recalled Gilpin.

The process left him feeling emotionally and physically defeated. Then, a Jacksonville doctor referred him to a team of specialists at Atrium Health.

So, with his wife by his side the couple made the trip north desperate for answers.

“I hate to say it but it was like I was a freak show at a carnival with a massive open wound. When I saw Dr. Heniford for the first time it was like someone put their arm around me and said I can fix this,” Gilpin emotionally recalled.

“He’s an active healthy guy and the wheels come off,” said Dr. Todd Heniford, Chief of Division of Gastrointestinal and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center’s Department of Surgery.

Heniford specializes in complex surgeries and Gilpin needed a complex operation. In order to get Gilpin back in the operating room he needed strength.

“Now he walks every day because he loves life. How great as a surgeon to get paid like that? He invigorated me and I get super charged to go out and take care of patients,” said Heniford.

“Without my wife, God and Dr. Heniford I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you,” added Gilpin.

“The emotional and physical toll Scott went through is incredible,” Heniford said about his patient.

Heniford and his team see patients from around the country seeking care and help. For Gilpin, his trip to Charlotte improved the quality of his life. Now, rain or shine, he is out walking the beach and back to making the most of every day.

“When you think there’s no hope there is always hope. You’ve got to fight through it,” Gilpin said.

Many hernia surgeries are elective. During the height of the pandemic, some of those surgeries were put on hold. Heniford says with vaccines and testing protocols many of the elective surgeries are picking back up.