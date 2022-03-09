CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – College students across the country are putting the pedal to the metal with $50,000 in scholarship money up for grabs.

NASCAR and NACE Starleague, the largest collegiate esports league in North America, have joined together to launch the eNASCAR College iRacing Series.



The virtual racing program is open to more than 10,000 students across the country using the iRacing platform. This is a first-of-its-kind series awarding money to the fastest students on the virtual racetrack.



Charlotte is the home of NASCAR, so it’s no surprise that several students in the Carolinas are taking advantage of the competition.

When Santiago Tirres isn’t on the UNC Charlotte campus finishing up his degree in Electrical Engineering, you’ll find him racing virtually in his living room.

“It keeps me out of trouble, it keeps me occupied,” said Tirres.

iRacing became a fun hobby for Tirres back in 2015 when he was looking to fill a void. He stopped racing professionally during the recession in 2008.

“At first it was just playing video games and it was just a waste of time, as my dad said, but the way sim racing has just kind of evolved into this competition where you can win money on the scholarship side, it’s cool,” said Tirres.

Every little bit of money can help pay for the high costs of higher education. Tirres and thousands of other students are now eligible to win money just for being the best on iRacing.

The new eNascar iRacing College Series is also streamed to a worldwide audience. More than 500 colleges and universities across the country are eligible to take part. The series is bringing motorsports to a new audience.

“We want to identify ourselves more into the college scene to build a relationship with that younger demographic, a more diverse demographic,” said Ray Smith, Senior Manager of Gaming and Esports at NASCAR.

Although thousands of students are eligible to race, only the top 40 fastest can compete. Tirres was the quickest during the first event at virtual Daytona.

“I wanna win, and this goes for any race. I kinda treat any race the same, I always wanna win and be competitive. There is more emphasis probably on the preparation for these races,” said Tirres.

Prep for the races includes using brainpower, not just virtual horsepower. The young drivers are always looking for ways to save virtual fuel and tires.

Finishing up front is especially important because when the checkered flag falls, the drivers are representing their college with custom paint schemes.

“I didn’t have a lot of school pride growing up, coming through middle and high school, so this is a cool way to show UNC Charlotte pride for sure,” said Tirres.



Tirres finished 5th in the race at Daytona. The next eNascar iRacing College Series race is March 24 at the virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will be streamed live on eNASCAR.Com.