Live music bounces back in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Parking lots, venues, and stages at venues across Charlotte have been left untouched for months.

“It’s been a crazy year and a half,” president and CEO of ARK Group Noah Lazes said.

Lazes is also the owner of the Avid Xchange. He said the pandemic put a complete halt on to the industry.

The company helps run multiple music venues, including the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater.

“Going from 1,000 events to zero at the Avid Xxchange Music Factory made for a very sad year,” Lazes said.

Within the last couple of weeks, venues small and large are starting to fill seats with fans and stages with artists. Bank of America Stadium recently announced another big-name artist will performing in the Queen City. The Rolling Stone’s ‘No Filter Tour’ is taking place in September.

Smaller venues in the city are also ramping up line-ups.

DJ Domii has been an artist for neatly a decade, hosting hundreds of shows a year.

‘I was out of income, a job, so it was definitely rough. But I don’t do it for the money. I do it because I love music and bringing people together. Now that we are allowed to, I am full force,” DJ Domii said.

She is performing at several shows in coming weeks at venues like the Music Yard in South End.

“It’s been great to not have to tell people to put their mask on and separate and just watch them have a great time,” Program director Preston Abernathy said.

The venue got creative over the past year and a half, holding drive-in shows. Now, it’s hosting in-person events three to four times a week.

