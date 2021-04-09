LIST: Metros sending the most people to Charlotte

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Charlotte using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Charlotte from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 494 (#50 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Charlotte to San Francisco: 409 (#43 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 85 to Charlotte

#49. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 520 (#7 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Migration from Charlotte to Hilton Head Island: 411 (#42 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 109 to Charlotte

#48. Burlington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Burlington in 2014-2018: 541 (#4 most common destination from Burlington)

– Migration from Charlotte to Burlington: 278 (#61 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 263 to Charlotte

#47. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from New Haven in 2014-2018: 542 (#9 most common destination from New Haven)

– Migration from Charlotte to New Haven: 94 (#120 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 448 to Charlotte

#46. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 549 (#8 most common destination from Buffalo)

– Migration from Charlotte to Buffalo: 203 (#73 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 346 to Charlotte

#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Richmond in 2014-2018: 562 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)

– Migration from Charlotte to Richmond: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 150 to Charlotte

#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 572 (#30 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Charlotte to Las Vegas: 480 (#37 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 92 to Charlotte

#43. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 588 (#38 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Charlotte to Minneapolis: 311 (#56 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 277 to Charlotte

#42. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 619 (#7 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Knoxville: 366 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 253 to Charlotte

#41. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 630 (#10 most common destination from Bridgeport)

– Migration from Charlotte to Bridgeport: 316 (#55 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 314 to Charlotte

#40. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Orlando in 2014-2018: 643 (#28 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Charlotte to Orlando: 782 (#24 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 139 to Orlando

#39. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Denver in 2014-2018: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Charlotte to Denver: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 117 to Charlotte

#38. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Columbus in 2014-2018: 656 (#20 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Charlotte to Columbus: 738 (#25 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 82 to Columbus

#37. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 659 (#43 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Charlotte to Phoenix: 569 (#34 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 90 to Charlotte

#36. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Greenville in 2014-2018: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 532 to Greenville

#35. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Seattle in 2014-2018: 672 (#45 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Charlotte to Seattle: 613 (#31 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 59 to Charlotte

#34. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Rochester in 2014-2018: 707 (#8 most common destination from Rochester)

– Migration from Charlotte to Rochester: 346 (#51 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 361 to Charlotte

#33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 723 (#19 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Charlotte to Indianapolis: 376 (#47 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 347 to Charlotte

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Detroit in 2014-2018: 740 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Charlotte to Detroit: 452 (#39 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 288 to Charlotte

#31. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Hartford in 2014-2018: 761 (#13 most common destination from Hartford)

– Migration from Charlotte to Hartford: 219 (#68 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 542 to Charlotte

#30. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Albany in 2014-2018: 763 (#6 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from Charlotte to Albany: 175 (#78 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 588 to Charlotte

#29. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from San Diego in 2014-2018: 790 (#37 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Charlotte to San Diego: 144 (#91 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 646 to Charlotte

#28. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 859 (#18 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Migration from Charlotte to Pittsburgh: 719 (#26 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 140 to Charlotte

#27. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 889 (#4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Migration from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach: 1,836 (#11 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach

#26. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 892 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Charlotte to Baltimore: 609 (#32 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 283 to Charlotte

#25. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,006 (#19 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 717 (#27 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 289 to Charlotte

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,020 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Jacksonville: 367 (#48 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 653 to Charlotte

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,071 (#29 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Charlotte to Houston: 1,413 (#14 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 342 to Houston

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,073 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Charlotte to Dallas: 648 (#29 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 425 to Charlotte

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,233 (#26 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Charlotte to Boston: 578 (#33 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 655 to Charlotte

#20. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 1,266 (#3 most common destination from Spartanburg)

– Migration from Charlotte to Spartanburg: 631 (#30 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 635 to Charlotte

#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 1,294 (#4 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Migration from Charlotte to Wilmington: 1,893 (#10 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 599 to Wilmington

#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,338 (#40 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Charlotte to Los Angeles: 809 (#20 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 529 to Charlotte

#17. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,346 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Fayetteville: 787 (#22 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 559 to Charlotte

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,401 (#13 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Charlotte to Tampa: 825 (#19 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 576 to Charlotte

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,504 (#47 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Charlotte to Chicago: 1,462 (#13 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 42 to Charlotte

#14. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Asheville in 2014-2018: 1,518 (#1 most common destination from Asheville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Asheville: 1,366 (#16 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 152 to Charlotte

#13. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,694 (#4 most common destination from Durham)

– Migration from Charlotte to Durham: 2,901 (#6 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 1,207 to Durham

#12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Charleston in 2014-2018: 1,744 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)

– Migration from Charlotte to Charleston: 1,614 (#12 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 130 to Charlotte

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,779 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Charlotte to Philadelphia: 783 (#23 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 996 to Charlotte

#10. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,937 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)

– Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 2,314 (#7 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 377 to Greenville

#9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,369 (#17 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Charlotte to Miami: 878 (#18 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 1,491 to Charlotte

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,002 (#22 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Charlotte to Washington: 1,390 (#15 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 1,612 to Charlotte

#7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Hickory in 2014-2018: 3,128 (#1 most common destination from Hickory)

– Migration from Charlotte to Hickory: 3,875 (#2 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 747 to Hickory

#6. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 3,365 (#2 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Charlotte to Raleigh: 4,570 (#1 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 1,205 to Raleigh

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,463 (#8 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Charlotte to Atlanta: 2,039 (#9 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 1,424 to Charlotte

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 3,495 (#2 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Migration from Charlotte to Greensboro: 3,234 (#4 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 261 to Charlotte

#3. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Columbia in 2014-2018: 3,662 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from Charlotte to Columbia: 3,061 (#5 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 601 to Charlotte

#2. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from Winston in 2014-2018: 3,944 (#2 most common destination from Winston)

– Migration from Charlotte to Winston: 3,406 (#3 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 538 to Charlotte

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte from New York in 2014-2018: 8,674 (#14 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Charlotte to New York: 2,141 (#8 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 6,533 to Charlotte