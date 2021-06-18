LIST: Juneteenth events planned across Charlotte and surrounding areas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Juneteenth celebrations are happening across the Carolinas as people celebrate the longstanding tradition that became a national holiday just this week.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of when the last enslaved people in the United States were told that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln signed the Executive Order on Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved people in Texas were not notified of their freedom until June 19, 1865 – more than two years after they were freed.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day in North Carolina, honoring the oldest known commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

“As we celebrate Black heritage, history and freedom, it’s critical that we also take this opportunity to both celebrate the progress we’ve made and accept the challenge we still face to achieve true racial equality,” said Gov. Cooper. “By addressing the systemic racism that has been in our communities for centuries, we can create a more just and equitable future.”

Despite over 150 years of progress since the abolition of slavery, Black communities still face economic, institutional and social barriers. Over the past year, communities across the state and nation have continued to grapple with these inequities in order to build a fairer, more just society.

In June 2020, Gov. Cooper established the Andrea Harris Social Economic Environmental Health Disparities Task Force to address the longstanding, systemic disparities in communities of color. He also created the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice to acknowledge and eliminate systemic racial bias in criminal justice.

EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

2021 Queen City Juneteenth Festival, Saturday, June 19, 12-6 PM, Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 W Trade St, Charlotte NC

Rap ‘N’ Roll Juneteenth Festival, Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20, Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC

Lyrical Healing Open Mic- Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19, 7-11:30 PM, Studio 229 on Brevard, One Story, 229 S Brevard St, Charlotte, NC

Wine Me Down Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19, 8:30 – 9:30 PM, 7th Street Public Market, 224 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Entrepreneur Festival, Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20, 11 AM – 5 PM, Barber Scotia College, 145 Cabarrus Ave W, Concord, NC

When We All Vote | Charlotte Juneteenth Voter Registration Event, Saturday, June 19, 7-11 PM, 2506 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte NC

QC Juneteenth Fest, Saturday, June 19, 12- 8 PM, Northridge Middle School, 7601 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Day Party, Saturday, June 19, 3 PM – 8:30 PM, Fire House Bar and Lounge, 320 W Carson Blvd, Charlotte, NC

I.O.E. Concert Series Vol 3: Juneteenth Cookout and Day Party, Saturday, June 19, 12 – 4 PM, The Hybrid Suite, 1950 Abbott St Suite 604, Charlotte NC

Durag Fest 2021, Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20, 12 PM – 12 AM, Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth African Dance Experience, Saturday, June 19, 1 PM – 2:30 PM, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

Ebonyfest Juneteenth 2021, Saturday, June 19, 12 PM – 5 PM, Rotary Centennial Pavilion, 107 N South Street, Gastonia, NC

Juneteenth HipHop Showcase in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, June 20, 1 PM – 3:30 PM, The Peace Pipe, 204 W Woodlawn Road H, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19, 6 PM, First Ward Park, 301 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC

Moans & Mimosas Day Party Brunch Experience Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19, 1 PM – 5 PM, Recess Charlotte, 832 Seigle Ave, Charlotte, NC

10th Anniversary Belmont Juneteenth Celebration, Sunday, June 13 – Saturday, June 19, 9 AM – 9 PM, Belmont Historic District, Belmont, NC

Three Strand Wellness Celebrates Juneteenth at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival, Monday, June 28, 12 PM – 6 PM, Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 W Trade Street, Charlotte, NC

Bessemer City 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival, Friday, June 18, 6 – 9 PM, Centennial Park, Downtown Bessemer City, NC

Juneteenth Jam, Saturday, June 19, 12 PM, Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

Bitter Root #14 Juneteenth In-Store Signing with Sanford Greene, Saturday, June 19, Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find, 417 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC

The II Anual Official Juneteenth Block Party, Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20, 4 PM – 12 AM, 525 Johnson Road, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19, 10 AM – 5 PM, First Federal Park, 202 N Poplar Street, Lincolnton, NC

Juneteenth Bootcamp, Saturday, June 19, 3 PM – 4 PM, Stead Grind Fitness, 635 Atando Ave., Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Hot Girl Summer Takeover: Trap Poetry Sip n Write, Saturday, June 19, 7:30 PM – 10 PM, Studio 1212, 1212 E 10th Street, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Clover Freedom Walk, Saturday, June 19, 9:45 PM, 405 Kings Mountain St, Clover, SC

Freedom, A Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20, 9 PM – 2 AM, Knight Theater, 430 S Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

Annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas, Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20, Plaza Midwood, Charlotte, NC

Doing It For The Carolinas Pop Up Shop, Saturday, June 19, 7 PM – 10 PM, 10721 John Price Road, Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth Family Fun Festival, Saturday, June 19, 11 AM – 3 PM, Belk-Tonawanda Park, 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC

Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19, 11 AM – 2 PM, Ada Jenkins Center, 212 Gamble St, Davidson

