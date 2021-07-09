Lincolnton man sentenced to minimum of 7 years in prison for performing sex acts on a helpless sleeping person

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison in connection to a sexual assault that happened in 2019, authorities said.

Johnny Ray Izard, Sr., 56, of Lincolnton, was found guilty of second-degree forcible sex offense and crime against nature in the September 9, 2019 incident that occurred at a home in Lincolnton.

Lead investigator Detective J. Link reported Izard performed sex acts on a helpless sleeping victim during the incident. Lincolnton Superior Court Judge Athena Brooks sentenced Izard to 94 to 173 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Izard was taken into custody and is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. Izard is a repeat offender having pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a minor in 2012.