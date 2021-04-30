Lincoln County man charged with felony forcible rape of a juvenile

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Benjamin Grant Cash, 19, via Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton man has been charged with felony forcible rape of a female juvenile, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Grant Cash, 19, was arrested on Thursday, April 29, in connection with the incident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report on February 24, 2021, of the sexual assault that occurred between June 1, 2020, and August 1, 2020.

The juvenile female who was known to the suspect was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where it was disclosed that the incidents occurred. 

Following the investigation, Cash was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape. 

Cash was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

FOX 46 Charlotte

