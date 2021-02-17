Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting woman, holding her against her will

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a woman and held her against her will at knifepoint.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Monday, Feb. 15, along Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton after a woman ran to a nearby home and asked the neighbor to call 911 because she was being held against her will.

She remained with the 911 caller until deputies arrived to the scene.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that she had gone to the home of Randy Rinck, Sr., 61, in Lincolnton on Saturday night to visit. While together, she told deputies she and Rinck went riding around and during that time, Rinck began drinking alcohol and started assaulting her.

When they returned back to the home, the woman told deputies Rinck threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave. She told deputies he continued to assault her over the weekend and gave her two black eyes, and small cuts on her body.

During the attacks, a sexual offense occurred, the woman told the sheriff’s office. The woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home on Monday and was able to finally contact the police.

Rinck has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex offense, felony restraint, assault on a female, and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.