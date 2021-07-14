Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Memorial Day party, recording it on home surveillance

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Crouse man has been charged with an alleged sexual assault that occurred on May 29 at a Memorial Day party at the home of a friend.

On June 3, a woman, who attended the party, told investigators that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect that night and the incident was recorded on the home’s surveillance camera system.

Following the investigation, deputies charged Matthew Windham Braswell, 35, with one count of crime against nature and one count of second degree forcible sexual offense.

Braswell was arrested without incident on July 13 and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.