LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Daniel Jenkins of Lincolnton said the $1 million prize he won in a second-chance drawing would be life-changing for him, NC lottery officials said.

Jenkins, a 44-year-old construction worker, won the top prize in the Jan. 5 Millionaire Maker second-chance drawing.

“I still don’t believe it’s really true,” Jenkins said. “For me, this is life-changing.”

Jenkins said he was shocked when he saw the notification.

“It really is a blessing,” he said.

When Jenkins arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,060.

Jenkins said he would like to buy a new Kia Telluride and possibly build a new house too.

His win occurred in the second of three drawings in the Millionaire Maker second-chance promotion and his entry was picked from more than 1.4 million entries.