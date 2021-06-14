‘Like an earthquake’: Homeowner settles with Duke Energy over construction damage

NEWTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Catawba County homeowner has settled with Duke Energy for an undisclosed amount of money after saying construction on a nearby substation rattled and damaged his home.

Last summer, John McCouliff said constant rumbling from nearby construction on the Aunt Hill substation in Newton ruined not just his quality of life but also his home. He said it damaged priceless belongings and paintings and also damaged the foundation of his 1950’s cottage.

A building engineer that FOX 46 brought in to look at the damage also agreed.

The family and Duke Energy now tell FOX 46 the matter has been “settled.” Neither side would elaborate.

“The matter is settled,” said McCouliff in a text message to FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant. “The fact is, you were the guy that listened, and that meant the world to us.”

“We resolved the matter with the property owner,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Musgrave Miles.